The number of people with coronavirus at St Mary’s Hospital now stands at 73, according to the latest figures.

As of today (Tuesday), four further cases have been recorded. Yesterday (Monday), that figure stood at 69.

There have been no further deaths recorded on the Isle of Wight, however. The official death toll here remains at 14.

Do not leave your home if you have coronavirus symptoms

Do not leave your home if you have either:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

– this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature) a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home.

Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.



