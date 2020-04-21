Freshwater Firefighters have been showing their support of the work that’s been carried out on the Isle of Wight to prepare St Mary’s Hospital for coronavirus.

Firefighters shared pictures of the ‘Field Hospital Oliveira’ – on the current site in Newport – along with a number of ambulances on standby.

It comes as the leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Dave Stewart said he was in talks with the Government about having a testing centre on the Isle of Wight.

On Twitter, Firefighters posted the pictures and said:

“This AM, an amazing transformation on the hospital site. Today it’s reported that 100 UK healthcare workers have died of Covid19! These amazing people are going to work for you, please stay at home for them”

