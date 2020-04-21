Police on the Isle of Wight are clamping down on motorists using the Island’s empty roads as a ‘race track’.

Isle of Wight Police have shared a post on Facebook showing officers carrying out speed enforcement measures.

This morning (Tuesday), police say they have been on Long Lane, Newport.

Officers have said they’ve received reports of some drivers appearing to use excessive speed on the roads, due to them being quiet during the lockdown period.

On Facebook, Isle of Wight Police say:

“You asked for it….. So here it is.

There has been a concern from residents about the quieter roads becoming a bit if a race track for people, so we are taking some action.

Our Roads Policing team are currently on *****LONG LANE NEWPORT***** doing speed enforcement.

“A tip for the people who will want to criticise this with the money making or nothing better to do standard comments – if users of our roads stick to the speed limit they have nothing to worry about.”

You asked for it….. So here it is.There has been a concern from residents about the quieter roads becoming a bit if… Gepostet von Isle of Wight Police am Dienstag, 21. April 2020





