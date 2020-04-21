Two people ignoring the Government’s coronavirus lockdown rules have been dealt with by police on the Isle of Wight.

Officers say they were on patrol when they noticed two people in the North East Wight area last night (Monday).

The pair were said to be ‘out and about’ together to simply see each other – which is forbidden under current Government guidelines.

It wasn’t the first time they had been caught, according to officers, who were forced to move to the enforcement stage.

On Facebook, Isle of Wight Police said:

“Secondly Sergeant Sam (not to be confused with SC Sam 😁) and the team were on duty in the North East Wight area last night and dealt with 2 people under the COVID-19 restrictions who were out and about together simply to see each other.

“They have previously been warned about this, and as such we moved to the enforcement stage.

“I know there is a feeling out there amongst some of you that we aren’t fining enough people. We are really keen however to stick to engaging, explaining the restrictions and encouraging people to comply as ultimately sticking with them is our best bet.

“We would much prefer to avoid taking action against what in normal times is simply normal behaviour if we possibly can. However when we find people who have been warned more than once we are left with very little choice.”

