An Isle of Wight make-up artist has put her special effects skills to the ultimate test, by transforming herself into the main character from hit Netflix show ‘Tiger King’.

Chloe Guy, from Ryde, thought she would pass the time during the coronavirus lockdown by trying to ‘brighten everyone’s spirit up a little’.

The 25-year-old set herself the tricky challenge of transforming into ‘Tiger King’ himself, Joe Exotic.

And from the uncanny pictures seen by Isle of Wight Radio, it appears she has done just that…

Chloe, who also works at Tesco, says she managed the feat using mostly eye shadows, dry shampoo and her Dad’s hat and shirt.

One person described her work as “insane”, while another said it was “amazing”.

It is not the first time Chloe has wowed people with her make-up skills either….

You can check out her work on Instagram @chloeannesfx_.



