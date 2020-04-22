A man has been arrested on firearms offences after armed police were deployed following reports of someone with weapons on a balcony at a block of flats in Kent.

Roads in Chatham around the Dockside area were closed and people urged to stay away. A police helicopter was also deployed.

One video circulating on social media shows a witness saying: He’s up there. He’s up there sitting on that yellow thing with a machine gun, a handgun and a rifle.

Loud bangs can be heard in various videos posted on social media.

Police found four suspected imitation firearms inside the property, which appeared to be on the top floor of the building.

Sky’s crime correspondent Martin Brunt said the incident was all over within an hour or so and no shots were fired by police.

In a statement police said: Kent Police was called at 8.35am to a disturbance at a flat on Dock Head Road, Chatham.

Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene.

The police helicopter was also deployed and a man in his 30s has now been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Patrols remain at the scene.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/52MWRlajE6KCzvUq-F7ta72NkSNz4XeF/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjIwbTowODE7WK

