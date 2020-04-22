The UK is "at the peak" of the coronavirus outbreak, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs.

Delivering an update on the government’s COVID-19 response in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Hancock thanked the British public for their steadfast commitment in following lockdown rules.

It is making a difference, we are at the peak, he said.

But the health secretary added that social distancing measures would not be relaxed or changed until the government’s five tests for exiting the lockdown are reached.

Mr Hancock also revealed to MPs that 15 social care staff have died with coronavirus, although he did not give a figure on how many care workers have been tested for COVID-19.

In addition, he told MPs there are currently 10,000 spare beds across the NHS.

We want to open the NHS to non-coronavirus symptoms and to patients with non-coronavirus conditions safely and carefully as soon as it is safe to do so, Mr Hancock said.

He added: If you think that you might have a lump that might be a cancer, then you should come forward now and you will be safely and properly treated in the NHS.

More follows…

