The Isle of Wight now has 74 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Public Health England.

That is a rise of one, compared with what Isle of Wight Radio revealed yesterday (Tuesday).

It comes after the Isle of Wight NHS confirmed a fifteenth person, with the illness, has died at St Mary’s Hospital.

20 Islanders have now recovered and been discharged, however.

