Testing for coronavirus will start on the Isle of Wight within ‘days’.

The Isle of Wight Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, says plans are moving ahead with the Government for a test centre.

The centre will be located in Newport, with key workers on the frontline being tested first.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, Cllr Stewart said:

“We want our frontline staff top be tested and we are drawing up a list now. “The priority is for our key workers to be tested – NHS staff, carers and healthcare workers – and I would like to see many others tested too. “The testing centre will be here, on the Island, next week. It’s very good news for the Isle of Wight.”





