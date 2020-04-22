Coronavirus testing

Testing for coronavirus will start on the Isle of Wight within ‘days’.

The Isle of Wight Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, says plans are moving ahead with the Government for a test centre.

The centre will be located in Newport, with key workers on the frontline being tested first.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, Cllr Stewart said:

“We want our frontline staff top be tested and we are drawing up a list now.

“The priority is for our key workers to be tested – NHS staff, carers and healthcare workers – and I would like to see many others tested too.

“The testing centre will be here, on the Island, next week. It’s very good news for the Isle of Wight.”



