An Isle of Wight DJ is taking on a marathon set to raise money for Mountbatten.

M-Stone will be spinning tunes for 32 hours – starting at 4pm this Saturday (25) – for what is thought to be one of the longest continuous DJ sets in the UK.

The set is due to end at midnight on Sunday night, where he will be closing the Headfunk Festival online.

The set will include mainly house music, with a few 80s, 90s and 00s songs thrown in for good measure.

It will take place at WightFibre’s head office and streamed live on M-Stone Facebook and Instagram, with viewers able to donate to Mountbatten online during the set.

M-Stone (Jason) said:

“This is something I have wanted to do for a while and now seems an ideal time. “Mountbatten is a vital service on the Island and I know they’ve been affected by the cancellation of its fundraisers and closure of shops. “Hopefully I can raise a bit more money to go towards helping them during this difficult time. “During this difficult time, I thought it might be nice for people to enjoy the set at home – or in the garden! “I must thank WightFibre, Mountbatten and Isle of Wight Radio for their support.”

You can find out more about the Mountbatten fundraising campaign here – https://www.mountbatten.org.uk/Appeal/coronavirus-appeal



