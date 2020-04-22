A further five people with coronavirus on the Isle of Wight, have recovered, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

The number of recoveries here had stood at 15, however that has now increased to 20.

The Trust says all of those patients have now been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital.

As previously reported, as of today the Isle of Wight has recorded 15 coronavirus-related deaths.

As of yesterday (Tuesday), 73 people on the Island had tested positive for the virus.

Nationally, the number of people who have died in hospitals after contracting coronavirus has passed 18,000 – as the health secretary tells MPs the country is ‘at the peak’ of the outbreak.

Matt Hancock has also revealed 15 social care workers are among those who have passed away.



