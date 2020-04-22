An Isle of Wight-born Team GB athlete has launched a free workout to keep Islanders fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kim Murray, from Binstead, is asking us to join her virtual ‘taster’ class from 7pm tonight (Wednesday).

Named ‘Run Strong’, the workout is designed to improve strength and make running easier.

Workout with me 💪🏻 Free class on Wednesday at 7pm, aimed at runners wanting to get strong! Sign up here for all details: https://t.co/HBrsvEJLN0 https://t.co/nm2cZFiMXa — Kimberley Murray (@KimMurray88) April 21, 2020

Islanders who take part are in good hands. It was only three months ago that the Skeleton Slider bagged a Gold medal in America.

Tonight’s session will held via video communications software Zoom.

If you would like to keep fit with a Great Britain athlete, you can sign up here.



