Teachers at Barton Primary have been lifting the spirits for students (and parents) whilst in lockdown – by filming themselves at home singing along to a classic by S Club Seven.

It comes as we are now in our fifth week of being in lockdown on the Isle of Wight – after the Government told us to stay at home on March 23.

Scroll for a video…

Mrs Smyth and Mr Fessey put the video together, which is a rendition of the famous hit ‘reach for the stars’.

WATCH: