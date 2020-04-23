The Isle of Wight has recorded its 21st coronavirus recovery, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

That figure had stood at 20 as of yesterday, as previously reported.

The Trust says all of those patients have now been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital.

As of today (Wednesday), 76 people on the Island had tested positive for the virus. That number has increased by two.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, as of today the Isle of Wight has recorded 19 coronavirus-related deaths.

Do not leave your home if you have coronavirus symptoms

Do not leave your home if you have either:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

– this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature) a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home.

Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.



