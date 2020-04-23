The popular Classic Buses, Beer and Walks Weekend on the Isle of Wight is the latest event to be hit by coronavirus.

The IW Bus Museum and CAMRA have announced the event (due to be held on 10-11 October) will not take place because of the pandemic.

It comes as we enter into the fifth week of lockdown – with uncertainty as to when the current restrictions and social distancing measures will be lifted.

Last year over 100 classic buses and coaches took part in the event, along with 120 licensed venues across the Isle of Wight.

Ben Bartram, the principal organiser for the IW Bus Museum, revealed that

the decision was not an easy one to make, he said:

“Too many factors that make forecasting even a few months ahead difficult. There are logistical issues around vehicle preparation, both those from the IW Bus Museum and the large number of visiting vehicles. We also recognise that some vehicle owners may be suffering financial hardship because of the national lockdown.”

Tim Marshall of CAMRA said;

“We cannot assume that pubs, clubs, hotels and other accommodation providers will be open at that time. Naturally, we wish all of them every success in re-opening when it is possible to do so safely. CAMRA will be offering support wherever possible, so we hope that

they will consider joining”

Find more events that have been cancelled on the Isle of Wight here.



