All essential workers and households will be able to “get a [coronavirus] test” tomorrow (Friday) according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It comes as a mobile testing centre has been given the go-ahead for the Isle of Wight – with the leader of the Isle of Wight Council saying testing for key workers will take place here ‘within days’.

Today (Thursday) there have been 21 recoveries of COVID-19 on the Island and nineteen coronavirus-related deaths – according to official figures.

Test capacity has increased from 40,000 to 51,000 across the country – but the Government promised it would carry out 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month.

Speaking at today’s daily news briefing, Mr Hancock said:

“Any essential worker who needs a test will get a test – their employers will be able to go on gov.uk to get a test for any of their staff who need one. “From tomorrow, any essential workers who need a test will be able to book a test on gov.uk themselves directly. This applies for people in essential workers’ households too.”

Those included as essential workers will be based on the same list as schools and education.

Meanwhile, letters will be arriving to “take part in this vital research for your country” on doormats across the UK.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked the Isle of Wight Council for a comment.



