Staff at HMP Isle of Wight have shown their support for colleagues and key workers.
More than 30 staff gathered – maintaining social distancing – to star in a dance video.
Team members, including officers, cleaners and cooks can be seen showing their moves to Night Fever.
You can watch below:
Yes! 🕺🏼💃 The team at HMP IOW is showing its support for colleagues and key workers!“Our team, keep delivering, keep caring for our men, keep grafting, keep serving the public and keep SMILING. Nurses, healthcare staff, officers, OSG’s, senior managers, psychologists, Imam, business support and maintenance -all together.” 🙌
