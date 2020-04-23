Residents on the Isle of Wight are being urged not to have bonfires or burn garden waste.

The fire service has issued a plea to people not to have unnecessary fires at home or in open space.

Although bonfires haven’t been banned, restrictions are in place.

Smoke from the fires can aggravate any respiratory conditions which could be heightened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Crews on the Isle of Wight have attended several unattended bonfires in recent weeks – putting themselves at further risk.

The Isle of Wight Fire Service is urging people to follow the advice posted online by Hampshire Fire Control:

“We would urge you all please not to burn garden waste and light bonfires in the current climate.

“We are receiving lots of calls from neighbours regarding bonfires.

“The smoke from bonfires can aggravate respiratory conditions and your neighbours may be recovering from COVID-19.”

Please follow this advice. https://t.co/7cVQUrGPh0 — Isle of Wight Fire (@iwightfire) April 23, 2020





