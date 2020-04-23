An Isle of Wight Scout Leader has been chosen to be recognised as part of the St George’s Day Awards.

Celebrating his 20 years service to scouting, Paul Savill – who recently stepped down from his role of county commissioner – was awarded the movements Silver Acorn.

Paul is a former musician with the RAF, former Inspector with Hampshire Constabulary and now Chief officer at Citizens Advice Isle of Wight.

Regional Commissioner for The Scout Association, Ian Newbery, said:

“Paul stepped down as County Commissioner for the Isle of Wight in August 2019. During his time as County Commissioner membership of Scouting on the Island grew with more young people gaining skills for life. “I am personally very pleased that Paul’s significant contribution to Scouting over more than 25 years in numerous roles, not just his time as County Commissioner, has been recognised.”

Paul says:

“I have been involved in Scouting since I was very young and it has played an important part in my life, teaching me skills and giving me confidence. “My children and grandchildren are now involved in Scouting too. I am a leader with the Scout Group in Gurnard and I am currently running Beaver Scout meetings online for members in lockdown. “It was a privilege and amazing experience to be County Commissioner and I want to thank everyone who supported me in that role. Scouting plays an important part in Island life with over 1,000 young people taking part in weekly activities and learning skills for life.”





