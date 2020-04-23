Firefighters are tackling a large fire in Haylands this afternoon (Thursday).

*Updated*

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service says the blaze has spread from a garden to sheds.

Five pumps are at the scene on South Field Gardens.

Smoke can be seen billowing in the sky across Ryde.

*Updated 4pm*

*The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service is urging Islanders to stay away from Ryde.

*Updated 5pm*

The fire service says the blaze has spread to the property’s roof space.

Hampshire Constabulary officers are at the incident, alongside the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service.

The fire is reportedly 40 x 50m in size. Firefighters remain at the incident.

Bettesworth Road has been closed.

*Updated 6pm*

Southern Water is asking residents to ‘use water wisely’ as fire crews tackle the blaze.

Isle of Wight Radio has been told that firefighters have been having problems with water in the area.

Southern Water says it is rerouting water.

No one has been injured in the incident, according to police.

