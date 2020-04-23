Firefighters are tackling a large fire in Haylands this afternoon (Thursday).

*Updated*

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service says the blaze has spread from a garden to sheds.

Five pumps are at the scene on South Field Gardens.

Smoke can be seen billowing in the sky across Ryde.

*Updated 4pm*

*The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service is urging Islanders to stay away from Ryde.

Please avoid Ryde if possible. Binstead Rd closed due to RTC and we are also currently dealing with a substantial garden and property fire in Southfield Gardens requiring a large number of appliances. Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. — Isle of Wight Fire (@iwightfire) April 23, 2020

*Updated 5pm*

The fire service says the blaze has spread to the property’s roof space.

Hampshire Constabulary officers are at the incident, alongside the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service.

The fire is reportedly 40 x 50m in size. Firefighters remain at the incident.

Bettesworth Road has been closed.

*Updated 6pm*

Southern Water is asking residents to ‘use water wisely’ as fire crews tackle the blaze.

Isle of Wight Radio has been told that firefighters have been having problems with water in the area.

Southern Water says it is rerouting water.

#FrontLineHeroes from @iwightfire are fighting a fire Southfield Gardens @Ryde @IoW Extra demand means some may customers get lower water pressure. We’re rerouting water to support extra demand but please use water wisely until the fire is out. We’re sorry for any inconvenience — Southern Water (@SouthernWater) April 23, 2020

No one has been injured in the incident, according to police.