The Isle of Wight NHS Trust Spartans football team has received national recognition.

The team – which has played matches against the fire service, prison service and police – has been highlighted as an example of how football plays a positive role in the local community, in the Sunday Times.

Each time the NHS Spartans play a game, the team raises money for charity. Thousands of pounds has been raised for the Wight Brainy Bunch, Sands and the NHS Trust.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the matches have stopped, albeit temporarily. But the Spartans hope to be back playing as soon as Government guidelines allow.

The Spartans were nominated for recognition by Mandy Blackler, who said:

“Some local and national charities gain support through the bigger clubs but so many other small charities also need support.

“Living on an island, not having a “big team” reduces the availability for local charities to tap into the support.

“Spectators are very happy to travel to a larger game, but don’t realise how entertaining a game between the local NHS and the Fire Service or Prison Service can be. All of our matches are branded as ‘not just a football match’ to ensure we include activities for all the family. We are keen to return football to something that can be enjoyed by all the family.

Our team not only plays football together, they’ve become an amazing support network for each other. They’re like one big family who just enjoy playing football for what it is – a sport – and are delighted that they are able to help others in the process.

“NHS staff by virtue of their very nature always want to help others. In nine months this team has raised £6,500 for four local charities, but most of all they’ve become great friends. Football can be very exciting to watch but sometimes the true spirit of the game can be missed.”



