There are reports of a crash on Binstead Road this afternoon (Thursday).

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service says it was called to Binstead Road – near the junction with Cemetery Rd – this afternoon after a collision involving a motorbike and a lorry.

2 appliances from Ryde were sent to the scene, along with Police and the Ambulance service.

One female casualty is in the hands of paramedics.

Southern Vectis says its routes 4 and 9 are diverting away from the area.



