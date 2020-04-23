There are reports of a crash on Binstead Road this afternoon (Thursday).

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service says it was called to Binstead Road – near the junction with Cemetery Rd – this afternoon after a collision involving a motorbike and a lorry.

2 appliances from Ryde were sent to the scene, along with Police and the Ambulance service.

One female casualty is in the hands of paramedics.

Southern Vectis says its routes 4 and 9 are diverting away from the area.

We have been advised of an RTI on Binstead Hill.

For the time being, we will be diverting route 4 and 9 away from the area and will not be able to serve Binstead Fleming Arms until the area is clear.

Buses will instead be diverting via Binstead Lodge Road and Verwood Drive — Southern Vectis (@SouthernVectis) April 23, 2020





