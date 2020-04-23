Islanders are being urged to ‘stay calm and throw darts’, in memory of a much-loved Isle of Wight man who died last year.

Kirk Bain has launched a virtual darts competition in an effort to raise money for charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

His friend Sam Pritchard passed away last year, following a battle with anxiety, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

Nearly a year on, Kirk says he wants to pay tribute to the ‘most caring and kind-hearted man you will ever meet’:

“He was a son, brother, uncle and a very good friend. “For many years Sammy fought against severe anxiety which impacted his life on a daily basis. “On April 27 2019 Sammy passed away, leaving a massive hole in everyone’s life and has been, and will be, missed everyday.”

All Islanders have to do to take part is upload a video of themselves throwing darts to this Facebook page. You can pay to sign up here.

80% of what is raised will be donated to CALM, whilst the remaining 20% will be put towards the prize money.

The aim of the game is to get as many points as possible by scoring on the bullseye, 25 or the smallest segment of the numbers one to 20.

Each entry costs £5, with those playing getting 15 darts (5 complete throws and 3 darts per throw).

The closing date is midnight on Sunday (26).



