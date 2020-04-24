An Isle of Wight community initiative to provide scrubs for frontline staff during the pandemic has reached its initial target and is urging us to get involved – so it can go even further.

‘Isle of Wight for the love of scrubs’ has been set up on Facebook by Islanders who can sew and are able to make scrubs for the NHS and carer workers on the Island.

Reaching the initial goal of £1,000 means the first batch of fabric and sundries were successfully dispatched across the Island, with a new target of £5000 set.

Anne Ginger, who is part of the project told Isle of Wight Radio ‘it will take a lot to supply the ever-increasing band of people working on this project.’

She added:

‘People are also donating fabric which is very much appreciated, but more financial donations mean we can order fabric to make the scrubs on a larger scale and supply them where they are desperately needed far more rapidly. People can donate on the Go Fund Me website’.

Find more details via the Facebook page

The Gofund me page can be found here.



