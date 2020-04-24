Plans to use drones to link the Isle of Wight with the mainland will be ‘fast-tracked’, it has been announced today (Friday).

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has committed to moving ahead with the trial, which he says will help St Mary’s Hospital tackle coronavirus.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely says he is “delighted” by the news. As Isle of Wight Radio previously reported, the drones could be used for transporting medical supplies.

Earlier this year, £28 million was awarded Southampton and Portsmouth councils to carry out drone trials of this kind.

Mr Shapps said:

“Essential supplies are continuing to flow well, but operators are facing challenges as fewer people travelling means less capacity to move goods. “Today’s action will help ensure all parts of the UK have the capacity they need and, following on from our action to support the rail and bus sectors, it shows how this government is acting to protect the transport links the country relies on. “Now more than ever we need to work closely together, and the new Transport Support Unit stands ready to help our frontline staff and deliver crucial supplies.”

Commenting on the news, Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely said:

“I’m delighted this scheme has been fast-tracked by the Government. It follows many talks I’ve had with Government Ministers about pilot schemes that could benefit the Isle of Wight. “I’m glad the Island can be part of this pioneering approach using new technology to improve quality of life and, potentially saves lives. The use of drones is just one element of this.”

The Government has also announced £1.5 million a month will be given to the Isle of Wight’s cross-Solent ferry operators, as previously reported.



