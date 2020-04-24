Staff at Hovertravel have showed their support for the Island’s key workers and NHS staff.

Team members assembled on the pad at Ryde’s Hovertravel terminal last night (Thurs) for a special round of applause.

Crews were joined by an ambulance crew, police, Tesco delivery drivers and the Royal Mail.

Hovertravel has been working with the NHS and other partner agencies to help transfer key workers and patients across the Solent.

You can see the video here:

