The Chief Executive of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust has thanked Islanders for the efforts during the coronavirus pandemic – and is urging people to keep following social distancing rules.

Maggie Oldham says the Island is doing everything it can in the fight against COVID-19.

She says social distancing measures – put in place by the Government – are making a difference.

A new testing centre is arriving on the Island, which will be initially used for testing key workers who are displaying symptoms.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, Ms Oldham said:

“We have sacrificed our freedom and so much of normal mrl life. “We will continue to fight against the virus and people are making sacrifices which is protecting the community and saving lives. “I speak with other chief executives across the country and they are envious of our preparedness and low numbers of confirmed cases.”

Ms Oldham also had a message for people who are suffering with non-related coronavirus illnesses or injuries.

She said:

“Even with the coronavirus outbreak, we are still here for you if you are ill or injured. Don’t suffer in silence or delay help. Our services are here for us all. “Seriously or unwell people can still be cared for. If you have concerns, then seek clinical help like you would do normally. “We don’t know when restrictions will be lifted, but we have come too far to become complacent. Please keep following the social distancing rules. “We expect coronavirus to be with us for months to come, but we will be here for you every step of the way.”





