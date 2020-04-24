An Isle of Wight transport company has shown incredible support for the Island’s NHS and key workers.

The team at George Jenkins held a special ‘drive-out’ past St Mary’s Hospital last night (Thursday) during the weekly 8pm clap for carers initiative.

One of the company’s huge trailers was painted in bright colours, with the words ‘Help Support NHS and Key Workers’.

The firm has also set up a Just Giving page for people to support the NHS – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgejenkinscovid19

You can see the video below:

We’re live at St Mary’s Hospital for #ClapForCarers! 👏🏻What a show from the George Jenkins team! 🙌 Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Donnerstag, 23. April 2020





