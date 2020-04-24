Holiday lets on the Isle of Wight have been investigated and one remains ‘under investigation’ after concerns were raised about sites thought to be flouting coronavirus closure orders.

The Isle of Wight Council has worked to ensure that accommodation providers are shut to holidaymakers as part of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic response.

While some premises are starting to advertise for when they are permitted to reopen, the council said there was no evidence to suggest large numbers of holidaymakers were currently on the Island.

The authority investigated 12 reports from residents alleging some holiday lets were still open to people visiting the Island or advertising for bookings.

Three complaints related to holiday parks, four to holiday lets and four hotels/guest houses or bed and breakfasts.

One report remains under investigation but in all other cases the complaints were unfounded or the lettings were permitted.

Lockdown restriction laws – known as the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020 – require all hotels, guest houses, holiday parks and campsites to cease trading unless the accommodation is required for:

someone who cannot return to their main residence (including key workers who are isolating from their family);

someone who uses it as their only or main residence;

needs accommodation while moving house;

needs accommodation to attend a funeral; or

the homeless.

Will Myles, managing director at Visit Isle of Wight, said:

“It is reassuring that most businesses have been following the government guidelines and the message that Visit Isle of Wight continues to issue to our Wight BID levy payers and voluntary contributors. “I’d like to thank those businesses that have offered support in the way of accommodation to key workers and the NHS here on the Isle of Wight. “‘The Island will be here to welcome tourists and visitors when the time is right to do so, people and businesses need to continue to follow the UK government guidelines.”

Council leader Dave Stewart said:

“We have followed up every complaint received so far to protect our communities and protect our NHS resources. Thank you to everyone who has contacted us about this matter. “We need everyone to stay at home so we can fight this health crisis together but our message to visitors is to please come back to the Island when all this is over.”

If anyone has concerns or wishes to report a premises they believe is operating, they can contact the council’s regulatory services on (01983) 823000/ email [email protected]



