Isle of Wight ferry provider, Wightlink, have offered a glimpse into life on board a cross Solent ferry during the lockdown.

Wightlink ferry steward, Anni, takes us on a tour of the passenger and vehicle decks, which appear to be almost empty apart from lorries shipping goods.

A glimpse on board 👁️ Here’s one of our Stewards, Anni, passing on her thanks to you all for your cooperation throughout these troubling times and showing us what life is like on board at the moment. pic.twitter.com/yIx2mbQlJD — Wightlink Ferries (@wightlinkferry) April 24, 2020

It comes as Isle of Wight ferry providers have been issued with financial support from the Government to keep them afloat during the pandemic.



