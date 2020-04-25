“Where we previously met the needs of 22 local families with essential supplies just as the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed, the numbers of families we help now has almost doubled in the last few weeks.

“The money we need now is to help us continue to help Babybox families in this incredibly difficult time where families on low incomes will struggle to find the provisions they need for their babies and little ones at all and are going to find themselves joined by families who have newly discovered how precarious their financial situation is.

“We have always helped struggling self employed households with small children too and we expect that we will see more self employed families than ever before; all against a background where because of social isolation the usual steady flow of donations to Babybox collection points has all but dried up.[sic]”