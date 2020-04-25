A drive-through coronavirus (COVID-19) mobile testing facility has opened on the Isle of Wight as part of the government’s UK-wide drive to increase testing for thousands more NHS and other key workers.

The mobile testing unit is visiting Medina Leisure Centre car park, on Fairlee Road, Newport, from today (Saturday) until Monday (27).

The Island facility has been arranged through close partnership working of the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) to enable key workers having started to experience symptoms of Covid-19 within the past five days, to access local facilities, rather than having to travel to the mainland.

Local organisations are being contacted directly to encourage their key workers who have experienced symptoms of Covid-19 themselves, or who have a household member who have experienced symptoms, within the past five days and are self-isolating, to contact 0333 321 8865 to obtain an appointment to visit the facility.

If people are eligible key workers, they can also call 0333 321 8865 to obtain an appointment.

Advice will be given to individuals on contacting the appointment booking line about eligibility, what they need to bring (including employment identification) and details about what to expect on the day.

Council leader Dave Stewart said:

“I’d encourage everyone who meets the eligibility criteria – a key worker or critical service colleague – who has themselves or a member of their household experienced Covid-19 symptoms in the past five days, to book and appointment and take a test. “It is essential our vital key worker network across the whole Island is supported so that they can continue the truly remarkable work they’ve been undertaking over the past month.”

The site sits alongside a rapidly expanding network of testing sites being set up around the UK and is operating on an appointment-only basis for NHS staff and other key workers.

The facility will be piloted for its first few days of operation.

Who is a key worker?

All NHS and social care staff, including hospital, community and primary care, and staff providing support to frontline NHS services (for example accommodation, catering) and voluntary workers.

Police, fire and rescue services.

Local authority staff, including those working with vulnerable children, adults and victims of domestic abuse, and those working with the homeless and rough sleepers.

Defence, prisons and probation staff, and judiciary.

Frontline benefits workers.

Other groups of critical workers, including those delivering critical medical, energy, utility, transport and food supplies in both the public and private sector.

Required ID:

Key workers attending the drop-in session will need to bring their work ID with them to access the service.

Household members will need to be accompanied by a key worker with their work ID.

A smartphone is also recommended as this is part of the process that you will have to go through once you are on site.






