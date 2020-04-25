The Isle of Wight reservists have exclusively revealed how they have been preparing us for the “worst-case scenario” in the fight against coronavirus.

Some soldiers were training up north then called home to join the fight against the deadly virus – a situation that last occurred in 2014 – when they came to the aid of a landslip.

165 Port and Maritime Regiment – colloquially known as the Isle of Wight Riffles has assisted the Isle of Wight NHS Trust by creating capacity for an additional 60 beds.

Specialising in logistics, the troops have also been actively involved in relocating the hospital’s medical records and records of the deceased onto a new site.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, Sargent Matthew Symmans said the task had gone by “surprisingly quickly”, he added:

“The guys have been working around the clock, the contractors, NHS staff, the reservists and we had the Scotts Guards helping us out – it’s gone very very quickly.”

On social distancing measures, Sgt Matt told Isle of Wight Radio it has not been easy due to the “close-knit” nature of the environment, adding they have made a “conscious effort” to follow the Government’s guidelines.

Private Zac Churches told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We have never had to prepare for anything like this before but the whole unit has come together, we have worked very well now and it’s coming to the end… It’s hard work non-stop with 24-hour shifts.”

The soldiers have been released for services on the Isle of Wight under a voluntary basis and are acting as volunteers during the pandemic.

The reservists are in the final stage of plans – preparing to step down next week.

