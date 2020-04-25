Keeping the kids entertained is challenging at the best of times, let alone when we’re unable to leave home. Here’s the first of our kids activities – let’s make our own bird feeders!

It’s a really simple way to keep the kids busy and creative for a little while, it won’t cost the bomb, and you can do it with stuff you’ve already got around the house – thanks to the Woodland Trust for this idea!

Things you’ll need:

Loo roll or kitchen roll tube

Peanut butter (ideally no added salt and sugar – it makes the birds a bit hyper!)

String

Bird seed

Let’s make it!

Take your cardboard tube and coat it in some peanut butter. Roll the peanut buttered tube through a generous amount of bird seed so the whole tube is covered. Thread some string through the tube and tie on to a branch, or somewhere birds will feel comfortable eating. Spot some of natures flying friends!

Spot your new friends!

With a bit of luck, you’ll soon be spotting some familiar flying faces in the garden, and hopefully some new ones too!

If you fancy a bit of bird watching, have a look at the birds you might be able to spot coming for some nosh!



