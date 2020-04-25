These pretty cupcakes have a delicate lemon flavoured sponge with strawberry buttercream icing. They’re ideal for the kids to enjoy at home while the lockdown continues!
FOOD & DRINK
By Diane Clark & Sara Whatley
LEMON FAIRY CAKES
Makes 12
30 minutes
Pre-heat the oven to 190C, gas mark 5
For the cake:
175g self-raising flour, sifted
110g spreadable butter
110g golden caster sugar
2 large eggs
1 dessertspoon lemon juice
Zest of one large lemon
Method
- Combine all the ingredients together in a bowl and, using an electric whisk, beat until absolutely smooth (1-2 minutes).
- Line a patty or bun tin with paper cases. Drop an equal quantity of the mixture into the paper cases and bake near the centre of the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the cakes are well-risen and golden.
- Then remove them to a wire rack and leave to cool.
For the Buttercream Icing:
140g/5oz butter, softened
280g/10oz icing sugar
1-2 tbsp milk
Few drops food colouring
Method
- Beat the butter in a large bowl until soft. Add half of the icing sugar and beat until smooth.
- Add the remaining icing sugar and one tablespoon of the milk and beat the mixture until creamy and smooth. Beat in the milk, if necessary, to loosen the mixture.
- Stir in the food colouring until well combined.
To serve, dust with icing sugar and a small fresh strawberry