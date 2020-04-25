Orange churros with hot chocolate

Neither churros, nor hot chocolate actually need each other as both are pretty wonderful in their own right.

However, the combination of the two is a knockout and perfect for serving as a naughty treat for your loved ones, especially during the lockdown.

Breakfast, brunch or even after lunch – they’re ideal whenever everyone needs something hot and sweet.

Churros, known in Spain as breakfast fritters, are usually dipped into a cup of coffee.

There, they just make them with a flour and water batter, but these are made from choux pastry, flavoured with orange.

For the hot chocolate:

1.5l (2 1/2pts) milk
500g (1lb 2oz) dark, semi-sweet chocolate, broken into squares

For the orange churros – makes 10:

70ml (3floz) water
25g (1oz) unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing
25g (1oz) plain flour, sieved
Pinch salt
1 small egg, lightly beaten
1 tsp orange oil (or extra zest)
1 tsp orange zest
Vegetable oil, for deep-frying
2 tblsp icing sugar

You will also need a piping bag and 1cm (1/2″) star nozzle.

METHOD

  1. Heat the milk and chocolate in a pan over a low heat until the chocolate has melted, for about 10 minutes. Increase the heat a little, but don’t let it boil, and whisk until frothy. Keep hot at the side of the stove.
  2. Make the choux pastry by putting the water and butter together in a small pan over a low heat. When the butter has melted, bring the water to the boil, remove from the heat and add the flour and salt at once. Return the pan to a low heat and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon until the mixture cleanly leaves the sides of the pan, for about 3-4 minutes. Add the orange oil and zest. Remove from the heat, cool a little before adding the egg and then beat until you have a smooth, glossy mixture.
  3. Heat the oil to 350f/180c. Pipe the choux pastry into the oil in 10cm (4″) long loops, only 3 at a time. Turn them once and cook for about 1-11/2 minutes, until crisp and golden. Drain on kitchen paper and dredge well with icing sugar.

Pour the hot chocolate into glasses and serve immediately with the churros to dip.

 

  1. Advance preparation: make the flavoured choux pastry, cover and chill; make, cool, cover and chill the hot chocolate up 1 day before. Heat the hot chocolate over a low heat for 10 minutes and fry the churros to order.

Freezing: freeze the flavoured choux pastry up to 4 weeks ahead.

 

 

Photography Jan Baldwin / Narratives

Recipe Lorna Wing / Narratives

