Neither churros, nor hot chocolate actually need each other as both are pretty wonderful in their own right.

However, the combination of the two is a knockout and perfect for serving as a naughty treat for your loved ones, especially during the lockdown.

Breakfast, brunch or even after lunch – they’re ideal whenever everyone needs something hot and sweet.

Churros, known in Spain as breakfast fritters, are usually dipped into a cup of coffee.

There, they just make them with a flour and water batter, but these are made from choux pastry, flavoured with orange.

For the hot chocolate:

1.5l (2 1/2pts) milk

500g (1lb 2oz) dark, semi-sweet chocolate, broken into squares

For the orange churros – makes 10:

70ml (3floz) water

25g (1oz) unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

25g (1oz) plain flour, sieved

Pinch salt

1 small egg, lightly beaten

1 tsp orange oil (or extra zest)

1 tsp orange zest

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

2 tblsp icing sugar

You will also need a piping bag and 1cm (1/2″) star nozzle.

METHOD

Heat the milk and chocolate in a pan over a low heat until the chocolate has melted, for about 10 minutes. Increase the heat a little, but don’t let it boil, and whisk until frothy. Keep hot at the side of the stove. Make the choux pastry by putting the water and butter together in a small pan over a low heat. When the butter has melted, bring the water to the boil, remove from the heat and add the flour and salt at once. Return the pan to a low heat and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon until the mixture cleanly leaves the sides of the pan, for about 3-4 minutes. Add the orange oil and zest. Remove from the heat, cool a little before adding the egg and then beat until you have a smooth, glossy mixture. Heat the oil to 350f/180c. Pipe the choux pastry into the oil in 10cm (4″) long loops, only 3 at a time. Turn them once and cook for about 1-11/2 minutes, until crisp and golden. Drain on kitchen paper and dredge well with icing sugar.

Pour the hot chocolate into glasses and serve immediately with the churros to dip.

Advance preparation: make the flavoured choux pastry, cover and chill; make, cool, cover and chill the hot chocolate up 1 day before. Heat the hot chocolate over a low heat for 10 minutes and fry the churros to order.

Freezing: freeze the flavoured choux pastry up to 4 weeks ahead.

