There are now 101 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight – according to figures from Public Health England.

In one of the largest increases seen on the Island, cases numbers – which did stand at 86 yesterday – have increased by 15.

Nationally, 152,840 people have now tested positive, a daily rise of 4,463.

It comes as the number of deaths of people who’ve tested positive for the virus today reached 22 – although there have been 21 people recovered.