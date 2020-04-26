An Isle of Wight DJ and music producer is now 15 hours in to a marathon 32 hour DJ set – all to raise money for Mountbatten.

Jason Stone – known in the industry as M-STONE – started his set on Facebook live yesterday (Saturday) at 4pm.

He plans to keep DJing for 32 hours straight, and as of 7am this morning (Sunday), was fifteen hours in.

It’s thought that Jason’s set will be one of the longest sets ever in the UK.

Hoping to raise £1000 for Mountbatten, Jason said:

“I have decided to do a marathon set to raise money for the Isle of Wight Hospice – Mountbatten! “I will be spinning tunes for 32 hours – starting at 4pm this Saturday (25) – for what is thought to be one of the longest continuous DJ sets in the UK!”

You can find Jason’s just giving page here – and watch the set on his official Facebook page.



