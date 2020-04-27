Three Isle of Wight businesses have teamed-up to provide desperately needed scrubs to Island care homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sustainable clothing firm Rapanui are working alongside staff from Robin Hill – and recruitment firm Isle of Wight Jobs – to ensure care staff here are well-equipped.

Managing Director of Isle of Wight Jobs, Reuben Loake, first got in touch with Freshwater-based Rapanui last weekend.

He said:

“In a highly generous gesture, Rapanui immediately agreed to release a container full of high-quality clothing to any healthcare provider that needed it.”

After posting on the Isle of Wight Jobs Facebook group that there was clothing available, Reuben received a high number of calls from care providers desperately needing disposable garments.

More than 100 Islanders offered to help sew the garments into scrub trousers, scrub bags and head bands.

Reuben said:

“It soon became clear there was urgent need for disposable clothing in the care sector and we needed to act fast. “If a care worker comes into contact with someone displaying symptoms, they should ideally be able to change their clothes before visiting another client.”

Reuben then contacted the team at Robin Hill who offered to become the distribution centre for the operation.

As well as providing volunteers to help sort through the items they also transported over 100 boxes of garments from Rapanui in Freshwater to their park outside Newport.

He added:

“The response so far has been overwhelming with over 20 care providers getting in touch after we posted our campaign on social media. “We now need more homes and agencies to contact us with their requirements for tops. We have a range of sizes available as well as hoodies for those self-isolating in the care homes themselves and away from home.”

Robin Hill are open for collections from today (Monday). Care staff can order their garments, before picking them up from the car park.

To find out more or to make an order please call Isle of Wight Jobs on 01983 475110 –

or send a message to the Isle of Wight Jobs Facebook page



