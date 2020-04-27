Around 200 people a day have been able to get tested at the mobile coronavirus testing site on the Isle of Wight.

Simon Bryant, the Isle of Wight’s Director of Public Health, says the test is only available for key workers.

The site has been based at Medina College since Saturday (25), but will be leaving the Island after today’s round of testing.

It was announced several days ago that it would only be here for three days, rather than four.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, he said:

“The centre has the capacity for around 200 tests a day. “Obviously with more tests happening, it will mean the number of confirmed cases will go up. “It will also mean people with symptoms will know whether they have COVID-19 – and if they don’t, then they can go back to work if they need to. “We are pleased with the way the centre has been working on the Island. “I want to thank the public for their continued efforts with social distancing and essential travel only.”





