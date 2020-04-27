Islanders making essential journeys on Wightlink ferries will be able to take in artwork and drawings made by local children.

The ferry company wanted to show its appreciation for those working through the pandemic, and also cheer up those travelling on the car decks of its Victoria of Wight ferry.

It asked youngsters to send in messages of support for key workers.

In just a matter of days, around 60 pictures were received and this week they are proudly displayed on the vehicle decks of Wightlink’s Victoria of Wight flagship.

A massive thank you for all your entries – they've done an amazing job of brightening up our decks! 🙏 We hopped on board to show you a selection 📹 pic.twitter.com/2YZE15hxbM — Wightlink Ferries (@wightlinkferry) April 27, 2020

Louise Lea, Wightlink’s PR and brand manager, says:

“We were all really impressed; not only by the number of pictures sent in but by the quality, too. “Children in the community are clearly very grateful to key workers – including our own colleagues at Wightlink – and we are delighted to be letting them know just how appreciated their efforts are at this time. “There is plenty of space on board so please do keep the pictures coming. Pictures can be photographed or scanned and emailed to [email protected] or you can use an online tool to create your picture instead.”

Given the current Government restrictions, Wightlink is currently offering a reduced timetable with fewer services; concentrating resources on its main Fishbourne to Portsmouth car ferry route to provide lifeline sailings for key workers and essential freight.





