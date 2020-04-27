Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely says bed and breakfast providers on the Island are struggling to access financial support from the Government.

Bed and Breakfasts on the Island, who have been forced into closure due to the restrictions, can’t currently access emergency Covid-19 grants intended for small hospitality businesses because they pay council tax – rather than business rates.

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, said:

“I have been contacted by B&B owners on the Island who say they have been hit very hard by the current situation with Spring bookings cancelled and no idea when they will be able to reopen. “Despite a plethora of financial packages of support for businesses coming through from the Treasury, it seems bed and breakfast providers may have fallen through the cracks and we must address this.

He added:

“With so many Island businesses dependant on the visitor economy, it is vitally important that B&Bs are not forgotten about and I will do all I can to ensure the Government is made aware of their plight. “I will be raising the issue with Tourism Minister, Nigel Huddleston, and Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to see what can be done.”

A national campaign, being run by The Bed & Breakfast Association, is calling on MP’s to support B&Bs. It is believed that over 10,000 B&Bs in Britain may be affected.





