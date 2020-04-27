With coronavirus outbreaks at different stages around the world, countries are making changes to their restrictions.

In some places lockdowns are being eased, in others, like the UK, the restrictions are being kept in place. Elsewhere, they are being strengthened.

It comes as the World Health Organisation has said countries that ease restrictions should wait at least two weeks to evaluate the impact, before taking further action.

SPAIN

Children are now allowed to leave their homes with an adult once per day. Spaniards will be allowed to leave their homes for short walks and exercise starting on 2 May, having previously only been permitted to go out for essential shopping or to go to work that cannot be done from home.

AUSTRIA

Some shops have been reopened but bars, restaurants, schools and many non-essential shops are closed. Public gatherings of more than five people remain banned. Reopening is to be done in stages over the coming weeks.

Authorities said all stores can reopen on 2 May, followed by restaurants in mid-May, provided the pandemic remains under control.

SWITZERLAND

Switzerland is due to start relaxing its restrictions on 27 April with the reopening of hairdressers, florists, and garden centres. Then schools could reopen on 11 May. Bars and restaurants will remain closed until at least 8 June.

ITALY

Seven weeks into Italy’s strict lockdown, Premier Giuseppe Conte has laid out a timetable for getting back to normal, announcing that factories, construction sites and wholesale supply businesses can resume activity.

From 4 May, parks and gardens will reopen, funerals will be allowed, and people will be able to visit relatives in the same region. Stores and museums will open 18 May, and restaurants, cafes and salons on 1 June, he said.

FINLAND

Schools and public places such as libraries remain closed and there is a ban on public gatherings of more than 10

people until 13 May. Restaurants are to remain closed until the end of May, except for takeaways. This week it will be decided whether schools can reopen on 13 May and the ban on large events has been extended until the end of July.

GERMANY

Some non-essential shops have been allowed to reopen after nearly four weeks of closures. Masks are mandatory in shops and on public transport from Monday 27 April. Gatherings are still limited to no more than two people, bars and restaurants are closed and schools shut. Officials will review the situation again on 30 April.

DENMARK

Denmark has reopened schools for some children in certain year groups, while other students must continue to study from home. Gatherings of more than 10 people remain banned. Trades that have close physical contacts with customers remain closed. Restaurants and cafes can still only serve takeaway.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Universities will reopen this week. Earlier this month, restrictions on non-essential travel were lifted, as were restrictions on meetings of two to 10 people. Czechs have also been allowed to visit relatives or see doctors.

SLOVENIA

Last week, car service centres and certain shops reopened, and outdoor sports were allowed to resume. On 4 May, hairdressers and beauty parlours can reopen. People still need to wear face masks in an indoor public space. It has not been decided when schools, hotels, bars and restaurants could reopen.

POLAND

Parks and forests were reopened last week and limits on the number of people in shops were eased. Schools are still closed and borders will remain closed until 3 May.

CHINA

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic started, said all major construction projects had resumed as authorities pushed to restart factory production and other economic activity after a two-and-a-half-month lockdown. The mayor has said the city aims to fully resume rail, flight and freight operations by the end of this month.

INDIA

India has allowed the limited reopening of small shops with a 50% reduction in staff, physical distancing, and wearing masks and gloves during work. Larger shops are to reopen when the lockdown ends on 3 May.

NEW ZEALAND

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said from Wednesday primary schools will reopen but attendance would be voluntary. Some business can reopen, including drive-through and delivery restaurants. Malls and retail stores will remain closed and large gatherings banned.

UNITED STATES

Donald Trump is preparing new guidelines allowing some states to quickly relax social distancing measures. The ultimate decisions will remain with governors.

BELGIUM

Lockdown relaxation starts on 4 May with the return of non-essential treatment in hospitals and the reopening of textile and sewing shops to provide face masks. Bars and restaurants can start reopening on 8 June.

IRAN

President Hassan Rouhani says Iran will be divided into white, yellow and red regions based on the number of infections and deaths. Activities in each region will be restricted accordingly.

Iranians have returned to shops, bazaars and parks over the past week but the closure of schools, universities, and a ban on cultural, religious and sports gatherings has been extended.

UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to discuss plans for modifying – but not lifting – the lockdown, possibly before the 7 May deadline when the government is legally obliged to announce its next review of the rules.

FRANCE

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said he will unveil the national de-confinement strategy on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE

A partial lockdown is in place until 4 May with the wearing of masks mandatory for people outside of their homes. There are signs the virus is growing in migrant worker communities.

PORTUGAL

Portugal’s infection cases curve has flattened but not enough for lockdown measures to be lifted and the economy to be reopened, government ministers have said. The measures are in place until at least 2 May.

CANADA

Some of Canada’s 10 provinces have announced plans to gradually reopen their economies with social distancing and protective equipment in workplaces. The premier of Saskatchewan is planning to slowly restart the economy on 4 May. Ontario said on Sunday it was extending school closures until 29 May.

AUSTRALIA

The states of Queensland and Western Australia will ease some restrictions this week. Western Australia will allow gatherings of up to 10 people, while Queensland has allowed picnics, shopping and drives of up to 30 miles from home. Queensland has also opened its national parks. The most populous states of Victoria and New South Wales are maintaining strict social and business restrictions.

GREECE

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is likely to postpone his announcement of a gradual relaxation of quarantine measures. This had been tentatively scheduled for Monday 27 April, but it will likely be postponed by at least one day.

BRAZIL

Lockdowns are set to continue in the largest Brazilian cities and most states, with Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro extending social distancing measures.

ARGENTINA

Argentina has extended a mandatory nationwide quarantine period until 10 May.

MEXICO

Quarantining has been extended until 30 May and Mexico’s government has closed schools and non-essential businesses but it has not imposed a strict curfew, unlike some countries in Latin America.

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia has eased curfews across the country, while keeping 24-hour curfews in the city of Mecca and in neighbourhoods previously in isolation.

ISRAEL

Some businesses have been allowed to reopen and officials will consider allowing children back to school as part of trial efforts.

SOUTH AFRICA

A complete lockdown has been extended until the end of April but the country plans to reopen its agriculture sector and allow some manufacturing and retail to resume.

NIGERIA

Governors want a lockdown on flights and on interstate movement, restrictions on large gatherings and overnight curfews, as well as making the use of face masks in public compulsory. Lagos and Ogun states, as well as the capital Abuja, are already under lockdown.

JAPAN

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in seven prefectures on 7 April, which has since been extended across the country. Unlike compulsory lockdowns, however, social distancing in Japan is voluntary. Some businesses, such as gyms, have been asked to close but others, such as restaurants, remain open.

RUSSIA

Russia has declared lockdowns across the country, including in the capital Moscow, where residents are only allowed to go out to buy food or medicines at their nearest shop, get urgent medical treatment, walk their dog, or take out rubbish. A digital permit is needed to go elsewhere. An update on the measures is expected this week.

(c) Sky News 2020: Coronavirus lockdowns unlocked: Which countries are easing restrictions



