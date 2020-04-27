The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the families of each frontline NHS or social care worker who dies with coronavirus will receive a £60,000 payout.

It comes as the UK has seen its lowest daily increase in confirmed deaths in four weeks, as of today (Monday) another 360 people with coronavirus have died in UK hospitals.

The Isle of Wight has 22 recorded coronavirus related hospital deaths, according to official figures.

There have been 101 confirmed cases – which the Island’s director of Public Health, Simon Bryant said is expected – as more of us have been checked for the virus – thanks to the mobile testing centre operating in Newport – which has now left the Island.

Meanwhile, Mr Hancock said “test, track and trace” will be the way forward in tackling the virus.

It comes as the Island’s MP Bob Seely hinted at the possibility of a coronavirus App being trialled on the Isle of Wight.



