More than 200 employees working for GKN Aerospace on the Isle of Wight have been furloughed, it has been confirmed.

The firm says it has been hit by ‘recent demand reductions’ and the ‘abrupt closure of some customer facilities’.

As a result, around 230 employees on the Island have been affected. The Government’s job retention scheme allows employees to receive 80% of their salary.

However, GKN says this is only a ‘temporary measure’ and furloughed staff will be ‘redeployed’ at a later date.

A spokesperson for GKN said:

“GKN Aerospace is directly linked to our key customers and we continue to follow their demand changes closely during this unprecedented period. In response to recent demand reductions and the abrupt closure of some of our customer facilities, we reached an agreement to furlough around 230 employees at our Cowes facility. “We believe this temporary measure will help protect our workforce and secure more permanent jobs for the long-term during what is a challenging period for the industry.”

The firm says its sites will remain operational and customers will continue to be supplied.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Isle of Wight GKN employees will play their part in developing thousands of new ventilators to hospitals as part of a ‘national effort’.

A spokesman added:

“…the site continues its tireless efforts towards ventilator production in order to help support the NHS and play our part in helping turn the tide against COVID-19. “We will redeploy as many of the furloughed employees as possible to ventilator production in the coming weeks. “We are extremely proud that GKN Aerospace on the Isle of Wight is playing a key role in this national effort.”





