The Isle of Wight’s B&Q store is set to reopen today (Monday).

The chain has been offering a click and collect service for customers since it’s closure at the end of March.

Social distancing measures will be in place for anyone visiting the shop – inside and queuing up outside.

B&Q says it is classed as an essential business, but some areas of the store will stay closed.

Islanders are reminded about only travelling for essential reasons and if you are a key worker.

The store will be open 8am-5pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

A B&Q spokesperson said:

“Only products that you can shop and takeaway in store on the day are available to customers. This is currently a reduced offer with services such as kitchen and bathroom design, paint mixing, timber cutting and key cutting are not available for the time being and only card and contact-less payments are accepted.”

Graham Bell, B&Q CEO, commented:

“During this time of self-isolation and social distancing, we’re all learning new ways of living and shopping; we’ve watched how other essential retailers have supported social distancing in their stores and followed their best practice with trials at 14 stores.

“Following the success of the trials, with customers adhering to our social distancing measures, we’ve now opened over half of our stores. We’re confident that our strict social distancing measures keep customers and colleagues safe while helping homes and gardens, as well as people’s wellbeing, to be maintained.

“Whether shopping in our stores or online, we ask that all our customers follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines and shop responsibly only for what is necessary.

“For stores that remain temporarily closed, B&Q continues to offer its Click+Collect service as well as its contact-free home delivery service at diy.com.”

TradePoint is available at all re-opened stores. Trade customers are also able to purchase products online at trade-point.co.uk



