An Isle of Wight DJ has raised more than £1,300 pounds for charity.

M-Stone completed a 32-hour marathon set at midnight.

He started the mammoth challenge at 4pm on Saturday (25), playing right through.

The event was streamed live on the M-Stone Facebook page over the weekend.

All money raised – £1,308 so far – is going to Mountbatten’s coronavirus appeal.

M-Stone (Jason) said:

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and donated. “It’s been incredible. The Island has pulled together again. Thank you especially to WightFibre, Mountbatten, Isle of Wight Radio, Equalizer Audio and Widget. Thanks also to the IW Observer and Island Echo who have also supported me. “I was aiming to raise £1,000 so to beat the target is amazing. “I’m off to sleep now!”

You can still donate here – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/m-stone-official



