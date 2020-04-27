The Isle of Wight Council have confirmed that the mobile coronavirus testing facility will be returning to the Island.

The mobile testing station has been testing key workers and their families on the Isle of Wight who have been displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

It is due to return to 1Leisure Medina on Wednesday 29 April, Thursday 30 April and Friday 1 May.

Over the three days the station was open, every eligible person who made an appointment for a test was offered one.

The unit has a capacity of up to 200 tests per day, and a total of 409 people were tested over the three days.

On no day was the testing station fully used, so there was always spare capacity if needed.

The mobile facility is part of the national network of facilities provided by the Department of Health and Social Care, and is intended to rotate across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and cover symptomatic keyworkers from communities where it is more difficult to access some of the ‘permanent’ testing facilities.

The Council says that other solutions may become available for Island people to have tests performed without having to go to Portsmouth – with details of these will be announced as soon as they are available.

Anyone who is considering attending the testing station should contact 0333 321 8865 to find out if they are eligible for testing, and to obtain an appointment.



