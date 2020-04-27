The Podiatry Department at St Mary’s Hospital is thanking Islanders for their generous donations.

The department said that it had faced some struggles in getting hold of certain items.

But thanks to kindhearted Island people and businesses, then have received a number of contributions.

Items made and donated to the foot specialists, include scrubs, caps, visors and bags.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, Podiatrist, Donna Hartley, said:

“Our Podiatry Department would like to say a big thank you to the following people.

“As you are aware we are struggling to get hold of certain items, due to the large demand.

“These lovely people have supplied and made scrubs caps for us:

The Stitching Elmers, High Street Ryde, donated 4m metre & cotton.

For the Love of Scrubs: Elizabeth Cave (Barella) & Shazza

Carol reading , Newport

Liz Bramell, Brighstone

Phillip Thomson, Brighstone

Anna Dabeoc and Paul Stanley, Brighsone

“These lovely people have been busy making visors:

Sue Allen, Merstone

Fiona Drakeford, Gunville

Paul Stanley, Brightsone

Harvey Brown, Ryde

Orthotics & Prosthetics

“These lovely ladies have supplied us with washable bags, for our uniforms.

Angela Russell

Sarah Moss

Avice Mariner

“This lovely lady has made scrubs, tops & bottoms

Kate Lillington, Quarr

“Thank you!”



