“We are not guinea pigs but if ideas [like apps and drones] can be piloted here – I want the Isle of Wight to be at the front of the queue,” says the Island’s MP Bob Seely.

He hinted about the potential trialling of a coronavirus app – which could be tested here. It’s so far been successful in South Korea for tracing individuals who have had coronavirus.

It would not be the first time the Isle of Wight has been used for trialling an app – it was last done in 2018 with one launched by Sainsbury’s.

Mr Seely says the reason he want’s the Island to be at the front of the queue for trials and pilots is because he does not want us to be an “afterthought” in Whitehall.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio this morning (Monday) Bob Seely said:

“The Island’s got a fantastic reputation for innovation, stretching back a couple of centuries now, lots of great science was done on the Island and some fantastic ideas were piloted here and even now we do really amazing work.”

He added to anyone who thinks they are at risk of being a ‘social guinea pig’ – “there is nothing the government would do to endanger life.

As previously reported, Bob Seely rejected claims he wants us to be used as a ‘test bed’ for ending the lockdown, saying reports were “scaremongering at a time when people need reassurance”.

He added:

“If I can get schemes piloted on here like apps to make people’s lives safer and if it’s good for the Island and it’s good for the country, bring it on.”

Meanwhile, as previously reported, drones will be be used for transporting medical supplies from the mainland to the Isle of Wight – as part of a new Government project.

Mr Seely said there is “no better place to trial this scheme – because we are an Island” and added that it could be something we can use in the future.



